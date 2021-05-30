Indonesia adds 6,115 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia added 6,115 coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total tally since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020 to 1,816,041, according to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

The number of people recovering from the virus increased by 4,024, bringing the total recoveries to1,663,998.

With 142 people succumbing to COVID-19 on Sunday, the COVID-19 death toll reached 50,404..

Meanwhile, the number of active cases, or patients receiving treatment and conducting self-isolation, increased by 1,949 compared to the day before to reach 101,639.

The number of suspected COVID-19 cases touched 105,518, while the number of specimens examined from 52,132 people at hundreds of laboratories across Indonesia stood at 71,017. The total number of specimens examined from 11,197,817 people since 2020 reached 16,660,482.

The national daily positivity rate was 15.11 percent and human daily positivity rate was 11.73 percent.

The highest number of daily cases were recorded in Jakarta (1,064), followed by Central Java (1,007), Riau (726), West Java (639) and Riau Islands (294).

Cumulatively, Jakarta has recorded the highest number of recoveries with 411,418 out of 429,333 patients, while East Java recorded the highest number of deaths at 11,306.

Source: Antara News