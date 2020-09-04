Indonesia adds 3,269 new infections; total cases reach 187,537

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia has recorded 3,269 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which have brought the total tally of infections to 187,537, as of Friday, according to the country’s Task Force for COVID-19 Response.

With 2,126 people recovering from COVID-19, the total recoveries stand at 134,181, the task force noted in a report released on Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 7,832, with 82 people succumbing to the disease within the last 24 hours.

The figures suggest that the country currently has 45,524 active cases, or patients still receiving treatment or undergoing self-isolation. By Friday, 85,178 suspected patients have been placed under surveillance.

On Friday, the authorities examined 36,268 specimens from 18,100 people at 320 laboratories across the country. Since Indonesia reported its first confirmed cases in March, 2020, a total of 2,375,133 specimens from 1,371,391 people have been examined in the country.

COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in 34 provinces, with 489 cities and districts affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, five provinces have recorded the highest number of new cases on Friday, with Jakarta reporting 880 fresh cases,West Java 385, East Java 350, East Kalimantan 281, and Bali 196.

The provinces of Central Sulawesi and West Sulawesi reported no new cases on Friday.

Source: Antara News