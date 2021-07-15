Indonesia achieving herd immunity by August, September: Prabowo

Jakarta (ANTARA) – National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo has predicted that Indonesia would start achieving herd immunity by August-September this year given the strong enthusiasm shown local residents at vaccination sites.

He made the statement after observing mass vaccination drives the National Police co-organized with the executive board of the Muslim Students Association (PB HMI) at 38 Public Senior High School Jakarta (SMAN 38 Jakarta), and the Indonesian Muslem Student of University Association (SEMMI) at Indraprasta University, Jakarta on Thursday.

“The activity (Thursday’s vaccination drive) was carried out for children aged 12 years and over from senior and junior high schools, and also elementary school graders who already met the requirements to be vaccinated. We (Prabowo and other attendees) could see that they were enthusiastic,” he noted. The two-day mass vaccination drives at SMAN 38 Jakarta and Indraprasta University are targeting to cover one thousand people per day and will conclude on 16 July, 2021. Twenty-eight vaccinators — five from the National Police, eight from PB HMI, and 15 from the Jakarta Metropolitan Police — have been roped in for the vaccinations.

The drives are also promoting vaccinations for youth through the hashtag #remajaambilperan.

Prabowo said he expects the mass vaccination collaboration to be adopted in all regions of Indonesia. The key to handling the COVID-19 pandemic is synergy, cooperation, and responsiveness among groups, he remarked.

“This vaccination acceleration attempt is crucial for the normalization of people’s lives so that the economy can quickly recover,” Prabowo emphasized.

Source: Antara News