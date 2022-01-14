Published by

Reuters

By Fathin Ungku SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Indonesia’s devastating forest fires in 2019 burned nearly twice as much land as was officially reported, according to a recent study, raising concerns among environmental campaigners over the government’s transparency regarding deforestation. The Southeast Asian country, which has the largest rainforests outside of the Amazon and Congo, has razed large swathes of land to accommodate its palm, pulp and paper industries. The fires in 2019 blanketed Indonesia and the region with haze, causing 900,000 people to report respiratory illnesses and costing $5.2 bi…

Read More