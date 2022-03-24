In Indonesia’s Spice Islands, some farmers are going back to organic

Published by

Mongabay

TERNATE, Indonesia — It’s a sunny day in January in Indonesia’s North Maluku province, and Kamil Ishak is looking at the crops on his organic farm. “I was introduced to organic fertilizer when I received training from a community empowerment group,” Kamil, who started farming in 2013, tells Mongabay Indonesia. Kamil is one of the few farmers in Ternate, the largest town and main island in the archipelago that makes up North Maluku, to have abandoned chemical fertilizers and pesticides in favor of organic ones. North Maluku province, in green, in eastern Indonesia. Image via Wikimedia Commons. …

