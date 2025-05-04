Imprisoned Man Charged for Throwing Cement at Cars on Bangna-Trad Road



Bangkok: Police have taken a man into custody who was found guilty of throwing cement blocks at vehicles on Bangna-Trad Road. The suspect, who confessed to committing similar offenses on 12 previous occasions, now faces serious charges.





According to Thai News Agency, Bang Na Police investigators presented Mr. Chalad, 45, to the Phra Khanong Criminal Court to request a detention order. Mr. Chalad was charged after an incident on April 29, where he dropped a cement block onto a black vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman. The impact damaged the car’s left front windshield and nearly caused an accident as the vehicle was headed toward the Bang Na Intersection.





Following the event, officers examined CCTV footage from the area. They identified a masked individual on the skywalk near Soi Bangna-Trad 46, holding a plastic bag. The footage showed the man picking up a cement block and throwing it onto the victim’s car before fleeing. Mr. Chalad was apprehended on May 2 in front of a shop at the intersection of Namin Road and Prasertmanukit Road.





The investigation revealed that Mr. Chalad had a history of similar offenses, having thrown cement and rocks on 12 different occasions. He has since apologized to all victims and vowed not to repeat his actions. Although his motive remains unclear, the suspect claimed he acted out of stress and anger due to financial difficulties and homelessness, exacerbated by alcohol consumption. Authorities are awaiting results from a detailed medical examination to determine if there are any underlying psychiatric issues, but Mr. Chalad has been able to communicate normally with investigators. He currently faces charges of attempted murder.

