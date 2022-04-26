Impeccably Designed Estate in Southampton Now Available for $22.5M

If you are looking for turnkey, inviting elegance with proximity to the Atlantic Ocean there lies this new stucco and shingle manse in Southampton Village.

146 Foster Crossing Southampton Drone Rear Exterior

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One of the Hamptons’ most celebrated estate agents reveals a superlative, turn-key, elegant estate in Southampton Village, located just moments from the Atlantic Ocean, available for your immediate enjoyment.

When it comes to luxury properties in the Hamptons, few listings can compare to that of preeminent broker Tim Davis of Corcoran, and his latest is the 146 Foster Crossing. The impressive new-build 6,020-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 6-1/2-bathroom home on over an acre located in the Village of Southampton just four houses from the Atlantic Ocean creates a new standard for luxurious seaside living.

The turn-key property immediately sets the scene for the idyllic lifestyle it facilitates, with a zen-like gravel and slate courtyard concealed behind tall privet hedges and a security gate. The front facade of the European-style, three-story stucco and shingle home is defined by an enormous Dutch door surrounded by glazed panels that allow natural light to flood the entrance foyer.

Inside, the home has been designed for practical family living and entertaining. The ground floor features a variety of entertaining areas – including a sitting room, bright sunroom, dining room, and expansive living room with an open fireplace – with the south-facing rooms spilling out to deep terraces through sliding glass-paneled doors. These outdoor spaces have been designed for “four-season” living and can be covered and heated to allow for year- round enjoyment.

However, the heart of the home is the kitchen—a spectacular double-height space with ample windows and soaring 22-foot-high ceilings that house a strikingly modern chandelier. The slate tile floors dramatically offset the white marble worktops, while black-framed white cabinetry completes the monochrome palette. Enhancing the indoor-outdoor lifestyle that the Hamptons is so celebrated for, there is also a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen, a vegetable garden, and a large outdoor shower for rinsing off after ocean swims.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms—the primary suite and two expansive guest suites. The primary suite boasts a private balcony terrace with views over the landscaped garden. These windows can be left open at night, inviting in a gentle ocean breeze and the sound of the nearby waves. Custom joinery in the bedrooms echoes the timber paneled walls downstairs and allows the bedrooms to double as a study or work-from-home space. The bathrooms have a similar sense of crafted materiality, with finely detailed mosaic walls and bespoke timber cabinetry.

The lower ground floor elevates the home’s entertaining potential, with an expansive gym, cinema room, bunk room, and a wine cellar; outside spaces include a 60-foot swimming pool set amidst the terraces and al-fresco dining areas. Other essential amenities for guests’ visits include a private two-bedroom, two- bathroom guest wing on the ground floor, a mud- room, and a laundry room.

The six-bedroom residence features exceptional build quality and materials throughout, including contemporary leaded glass doors, Venetian plaster and timber paneled walls, and wide white oak floors throughout. The effect is one of casual, coastal elegance that invites relaxed living.

146 Foster Crossing offers a new owner the opportunity to reside in a home defined by its architectural excellence in one of the world’s most iconic summer resort towns.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Davis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

Corcoran Group Real Estate

24 Main Street Southampton, NY 11968

T: +1 631.702.9211 or +1 516.356.5736

E: tgdavis@corcoran.com

W: www.timdavishamptons.com

To view the listing, click here.

Related Images

Image 1: 146 Foster Crossing Southampton Drone Rear Exterior

146 Foster Crossing Southampton Drone Rear Exterior

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment