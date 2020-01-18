Immigration served 1,400 passport applicants

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Directorate General of Immigration of the Law and Human Rights Ministry served 1,400 passport applicants during the Immigration Festival 2020 held on January 18-19.

“We served 700 applicants today and another 700 applicants on Sunday. This festival is held to bring service closer to the public. Residents, who had yet to receive service during working days, can be served at this festival,” Secretary General of the Law and Human Rights Ministry Bambang Rantam Sariwanto remarked in Jakarta on Saturday.

The festival not only focuses on providing immigration services through the issuance of passports but also increasing the people’s knowledge of immigration-related matters, he stated.

“This is part of the efforts to convey messages to the public that all immigration services really encourage better services, and now, we have received the title of a corruption-free area,” he stated.

The Directorate General of Immigration is organizing the Immigration Festival ahead of Immigration Service Day to be commemorated on January 26, 2020. This annual festival is held in the yard of the BRI Headquarters in Jakarta on Saturday and Sunday.

