IIBA Announces New Global Board Members

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Annual General Meeting and Board Election of the International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) membership was held June 9, 2020. The theme of this year’s meeting was Together Towards Tomorrow with a focus on the role of the business analysis community in improving business results and working together to address business challenges at this next important stage of IIBA’s growth.

Members voted to adopt the following resolutions submitted for their approval:

To elect the slate of six candidates to fill six open positions on the Board of Directors.

To approve the reappointment of Grant Thornton as Auditor for fiscal year 2020.

To accept the Audited Financial Statements of IIBA for fiscal year 2019.

Joining the Board of Directors are newly elected members:

Cristina Paternoster , based in Italy, is a 25-year veteran of the business analysis, project management and business transformation field, and currently Engagement Manager and Energy & Utilities sector strategist in addition to being responsible for the Center of Excellence in Advanced Methodologies (BA, Agile & Design) of the European office of a global consulting practice.

Cristina Paternoster , based in Italy, is a 25-year veteran of the business analysis, project management and business transformation field, and currently Engagement Manager and Energy & Utilities sector strategist in addition to being responsible for the Center of Excellence in Advanced Methodologies (BA, Agile & Design) of the European office of a global consulting practice. Dr. Terry Roach , CEO, and founder of a software company in Australia and author of The CAPSICUM Framework for Strategically Aligned Business Architectures.

Matthew Leach, technology and business executive who began his career as a business analyst. Currently leading several consulting practices for a global systems integrator focused on project execution and business agility.

The Membership re-elected for their second term serving on the Board of Directors, the following returning members:

Barbara Carkenord , CBAP, co-founder of two successful US based training and consulting companies and author of Seven Steps to Mastering Business Analysis, first edition.

Barbara Carkenord , CBAP, co-founder of two successful US based training and consulting companies and author of Seven Steps to Mastering Business Analysis, first edition. Heather Mylan-Mains , CBAP, Business Analyst Consultant and Past President of Central Iowa Chapter, Deputy VP Chapters IIBA and Volunteer VP Chapters, IIBA in the US.

David Polsky, fractional CIO working with manufacturing, logistics and marketing companies, and has over 25 years of experience with Fortune 1000 companies.

The Board also welcomes Alex Browning, former CFO of a $5 billion dollar retailer and educator at a Canadian University’s Faculty of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies in the Bachelor of Commerce program, appointed effective April 29, 2020.

“The board is pleased to welcome our new directors. These directors bring to IIBA the right mix of new skills and continuity of existing Board members while expanding our international representation and deepening specific skills in customer experience and digital transformation,” said Keith Ellis, Board Chair. “Our membership is global and diverse, and I am delighted we have a similarly global and diverse board to represent our members.”

“The Board’s leadership in key areas such as digital transformation, governance, strategy, and engagement guides our response to market changes in these turbulent times, as we continue the path of expanding the digital experience we deliver, improving engagement for our members and stakeholders, and support our profession in delivering better business outcomes,” said Delvin Fletcher, President and CEO of IIBA.

At the meeting, Mr. Fletcher reported on IIBA’s 2019 performance including new digital experiences and the launch of specialized learning materials and certifications. Chief Marketing Officer, Jeff Roth, discussed enhancements IIBA has made to provide more agile and digitally enabled benefits for members to quickly access relevant content to advance their career development. Gail Cosman, Chief Administrative Financial Officer reviewed the Audited Financial Statement for fiscal year 2019 while also noting our high growth prior to COVID and financial stability in these trying times.

The voting results and the webcast of the Annual General Meeting are available on iiba.org/about-iiba/agm- information/

About International Institute of Business Analysis

International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) is a professional association dedicated to supporting business analysis professionals to deliver better business outcomes. IIBA connects almost 30,000 Members, over 100 Chapters, and more than 500 training, academic, and corporate partners around the world. As the global voice of the business analysis community, IIBA supports recognition of the profession, networking and community engagement, standards and resource development, and comprehensive certification programs. For more information visit iiba.org .

