IHSG ends lower on COVID spike

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) ended lower on Friday as a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases raised concerns of fresh lockdowns.

The index of the Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI) shed 12.46 points, or declined 0.21 percent, to reach 5,810.48, while the index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) fell 4.93 points, or 0.53 percent, to 916.25.

“The IHSG weakened due to a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases at home and abroad, (which has) raised worries about the imposition of a lockdown policy,” Bina Artha Sekuritas analyst M Nafan Aji Gusta said here on Friday.

He said investors are awaiting the issuance of the additional government stimulus program and the announcement of the US non-farm payroll data.

“In addition, the release of domestic macroeconomic data that has a high positive impact on the market is relatively limited,” he observed.

After opening lower, the IHSG was unable to move away from the red until the close of trade.

Stocks in five sectors rose on Friday, led by the agricultural sector, which climbed 0.91 percent, followed by the property and infrastructure sectors, which were up 0.6 percent and 0.28 percent, respectively.

However, stocks in five sectors recorded a correction, with the miscellaneous industry sector deepening its fall by minus 2.4 percent, followed by the consumer sector and the manufacturing sector at minus 1.15 percent and minus 0.54 percent, respectively.

Friday’s trade posted net foreign sales of Rp84.49 billion.

A total of 1,038,269 transactions were recorded, with 19.85 billion shares, worth Rp13.06 trillion, changing hands. Meanwhile, 190 shares rose, 265 shares fell, and 162 shares remained unchanged.

In the Asian regional markets, the Nikkei Index weakened 58.13 points, or 0.22 percent, to reach 26,751.24; the Hang Seng Index rose 107.42 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,835.92; while, the Straits Times Index climbed 15.85 points, or 0.56 percent, to reach 2,838.19. (INE)

Source: Antara News