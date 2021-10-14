Hyris developed a rapid T-cell test to track patients’ immunity levels to SARS-CoV-2 for global clinical use after having inked an exclusive licensing agreement with Duke-NUS Medical School. This new solution leverages the Hyris SystemTM, a proprietary platform that enables genetic testing in any setting, at any time, with results available in real-time through its AI-powered platform.

Hyris supports research over COVID-19 Immunity

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After almost two years of fight against COVID-19, governments, NGOs, and corporations are now focusing on strategies and solutions to boost population immunity and move onto the next phase – possibly out of the pandemic.

Hyris, a global, innovation-based biotechnology company renowned for its inclusive approach to genetic analysis, offers a wide range of solutions to support medical professionals and decision-makers in the fight against COVID-19. The proprietary genetic testing Hyris SystemTM has been successfully used to detect the presence of the Coronavirus on surfaces and environments (the SARS-CoV-2 Environmental test) and the infection COVID-19 into individuals (SARS-CoV-2 Human test). The tests have been able to reliably detect the presence of all the main Variants of Concern since July 2020, helping to keep people safe around the world effectively.

“Alongside with limiting the spread of SARS-CoV-2 new variants and potential hotspots, getting high immunity rates among populations is the number one priority for policymakers and health institutions,” says Stefano Lo Priore, Founder and CEO at Hyris. “Hyris integrated its solutions with a simple yet effective test, to measure a patient T-cell immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.”

The T-cell clinical test kit was developed through an exclusive licensing agreement between Hyris and Duke-NUS Medical School. “This new kit enables quick evaluation of T-cell immune responses in COVID-19 convalescent patients as well as vaccinated people,” adds Isabella Della Noce, Chief Biologist at Hyris. “This is a new dimension for vaccine strategies as we face the threat of new virus variants.”

Led by Professor Antonio Bertoletti from the Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases at Duke-NUS, the research team discovered a simple and rapid method to measure the T-cell immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The study, titled “Rapid measurement of SARS-CoV-2 spike T cells in whole blood from vaccinated and naturally infected individuals“, was published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

According to Duke-NUS’ press release, this discovery allows a rapid and large-scale expansion of studies to track T-cell activity across the world while not requiring specialised or expensive equipment, helping to define the correlates of protection from T-cells and antibodies for the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Many progressive organisations and medical centres worldwide have already chosen the Hyris System™ as the ideal ‘Point of Care’ solution in the fight against COVID-19. Such a test is a prime example of how scientific innovation is key to the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “Today, more than ever before, we need wider access to diagnostic systems and tests, but also to support and validate vaccination campaigns around the world,” concludes Lo Priore.

