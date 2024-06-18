Hunting for a gang that took 3 seized boats and fled to drain nearly an entire tank of oil.



Police prepare to issue an arrest warrant for the person who ordered the theft of three seized oil vessels this week. They found information on the person who ordered the order, Joe Pattani, and sold the oil at a price of 18-20 baht per liter for 6.6 million baht in Cambodia.

At 7:40 p.m. yesterday (June 17), three boats named Kamrai Ngern, J.P. and Rung Dao, which were carrying more than 300,000 liters of illegal oil, disappeared from the Marine Police Pier, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province. Since June 12 and was caught in international waters. before being brought back to dock Songkhla Marine Police Pier, with 8 crew members who fled being brought back with them.

As soon as the ship docks The evidence was inspected and it was found that 1 boat had been modified and painted a new boat. But it was a hasty application. The work has not yet been completed, while Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commander of the Central Investigation Police The commanding officer is at the pier. admitting illegal

oil was taken out Only the bottom of the tank remains. Or just have enough to keep the boat moving. This caused the crew to be questioned in detail about what they were doing during the time they had the boat.

Stressful examination of 8 crew members dragging on until morning, 3 of them revealed names of masterminds

The examination ran from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Three crew members provided helpful testimony. Meanwhile, Mr. Lek, the boatman, is undergoing further questioning. It was learned that there was a person named ‘Ek’ who gave the order to go up to anchor. and take the boat to Cambodia Before another ship came to suck the oil and “Sia Jo” would buy the ship as well, however, the officials were still not convinced to believe the testimony. And if the interrogation is finished this evening (June 18), 8 crew members will be sent to Bangkok for further questioning. As for the 3 ships that docked this morning, There is a floating police boat alongside. and the evidence was examined further from last night

. Focusing on boat modification, boat colors, and detailed DNA research.

As for the movement at the investigation office Office of the Attorney General, Bangkok, Mr. Watcharin Panurat, Deputy Director General of Public Prosecutions Bureau of Investigation Collaborated with expert prosecutors Deputy Crime Suppression Commander, Superintendent 2, Economic Crime Suppression Division and those involved There was a meeting to discuss the case, with Pol. Col. Chatchawan Chuchaicharoen, Superintendent 2, Economic Crime Suppression Division. Accepting the case of the arrest of 3 ships in the maritime exclusive economic zone. making this case an international case But because it is a violation of Thai law Prosecutors must be involved in the investigation. As for the issue of taking action against the accused group And will the expansion extend to the mastermind or not? We are coordinating with the police to suppress the crime.

Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Anek Taosuphap, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division, r

evealed that this meeting will discuss with prosecutors in 3 parts: 1. As for the boat arrest case Before handing over the information to investigators, the Office of the Provincial Crime Suppression Division went to prosecute tax matters. 2. The issue of expanding the network and all those involved in the illegal oil tanker case. 3. Making expressions all-round and the expansion from the original accused group to 3-4 masterminds.

Pol.Col. Anek also gave additional details that Regarding the issue of the 15 crew members who boarded the 3 ships, investigators have already issued arrest warrants for all 15 people on charges of taking or destroying a hidden item. causing the loss of property that the officials seized as evidence and stealing others Because in the past the 28 accused have all denied being ship owners and oil owners. Make both the ship and the oil count as someone else’s property. The fact that the 15 suspects took the boat away is considered theft of someone else’s property. Ready to emphasize t

hat in this case yesterday, 8 crew members were recaptured, while the other 7 people are still at large. The investigation department is rushing to track them down.

There are recent reports from the area of ??Songkhla Province that police are preparing to issue an arrest warrant for the person who ordered the theft of an oil tanker this week. According to the information, the perpetrator is Joe Pattani and the oil he took was sold at a price of 18-20 baht per liter for 6.6 million baht in Cambodia. More than 300 million baht is owed. As for changing the color of the ship, Joe Pattani ordered it to be changed as soon as he learned that Cambodia knew about the illegal oil trade at sea.

Source: Thai News Agency