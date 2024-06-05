Hunt for young man who attacked and stabbed his ex-girlfriend, causing 8 wounds to death.

Bangkok, Police are rushing to track down a young man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend eight times to death in the back of an apartment building in the Chom Thong area.

In the middle of the night (June 4), CCTV captured a picture of a man wearing a black shirt and jeans riding a motorcycle parked in the parking lot in front of Building B of an apartment complex. Bang Kho Subdistrict, Chom Thong District, Bangkok, then walk to the motorcycle parking area. Behind Building A, the man soon returned to his motorcycle. before quickly riding away

Shortly after the man drove away, police at Bang Khun Thian Police Station We were informed that a woman had been stabbed behind Building A. When we went to investigate, we found the body of Ms. Naree, 31 years old, a convenience store employee. by a forensic doctor Siriraj Hospital Examination of the body revealed that it had been stabbed. Found 3 wounds on the chest, 2 on the left arm and 3 on the back, for a total of 8 wounds. In addition, a sharp knife was found nearby.

When asked about the villagers at the scene, they said As the incident happened, I was about to sleep when I suddenly heard a woman’s voice screaming for help. Shouting for help When he looked out the window, he saw a young man stabbing a woman. They all shouted and said not to do it. But the perpetrator didn’t listen. Still stabbing before rushing away

Investigators initially learned that the deceased was staying at the said apartment. As for the perpetrator, it is known that it was an ex-lover who had already broken up. But he still comes and harasses her because of jealousy. Because the deceased already had a new girlfriend, officials rushed to check the CCTV cameras. To track down the perpetrators and prosecute them.

Source: Thai News Agency