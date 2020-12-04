Hunt continues for Sumatran tigers spotted in Solok

Arosuka, West Sumatra (ANTARA) – With two Sumatran tigers (Panthera tigris sumatrae) that were spotted in Nagari Simpang Tanjuang Nan Ampek, Danau Kembar sub-district, Solok district, West Sumatra, yet to be caught, villagers in the area have begun to worry.

“The tigers entered the fields of residents in Nagari Simpang Tanjung Nan Ampek, Danau Kembar, Solok, and have made locals scared,” Eka Putra, head of Danau Kembar, said here on Friday.

He asked local residents not to panic and advised them against venturing into the fields alone.

“When you go to the fields, please do it in a group or have someone to accompany you. If you are alone, it’s better to stay at home,” he advised villagers.

The West Sumatra Natural Resources Conservation Center (BKSDA) and a team of veterinarians from the Dharmasraya Sumatran Tiger Rehabilitation Center (PR-HSD) have installed two traps in Jorong Lurah Ingo and Jorong Rawang Gadang, where Sumatran tigers are often spotted, he informed.

If the tigers are caught, they will be released into their habitat immediately, he said.

After the appearance of the tigers, farmers have been scared of going to the fields, he added.

Earlier, on December 2, 2020, a Sumatran tiger had been spotted four times at two different locations in Nagari Simpang Tanjuang Nan Ampek village.

“Based on the information from local residents, the tiger appeared in the area of Jorong Lurah Ingo, Nagari Simpang Tanjuang Nan Ampek, in the morning and preyed on a dog,” Eka Putra said.

Later, the large tiger slept on the side of the road near the residents’ houses, he said. Even when the residents pointed a flashlight at the tiger, it did not run away, and instead came towards them, he added.

