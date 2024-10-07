Human skeleton found in deserted forest in the middle of the city

Human skeleton parts including a skull and other unidentified parts were found. It is estimated that the person died at least 1 year ago. They are being sent to the Forensic Science Institute for further investigation. The owner of the house revealed that he has lived there for more than 20 years and there is nothing unusual.

Police from Lat Phrao Police Station, Forensic Science Police, and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers jointly investigated the discovery of human skeletal remains in a 2-rai forest in Soi Lat Phrao 101, Intersection 42, Soi Ornpin 1, Khlong Chan Subdistrict, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok. The scene of the incident was deep in the forest, where human skeletal remains were found scattered in 7 places. It was not clear which part of the body belonged to the human, with only the skull visible to the naked eye. The gender and age of the deceased were also unknown, as it was estimated that the deceased had been dead for at least 1 year, as there was no flesh attached to the bone fragments.

Fro

m asking Mrs. Jamreang, age 53, the owner of the house that is only 20 meters from where the human skeleton was found, she revealed that she has lived here for over 20 years and has never encountered any mysterious events before. Even the dogs she raise have never howled once. In this forest, there are only reptiles. Sometimes, workers from neighboring countries climb the wall and come in to sit and talk in the forest, but they have never had any problems.

Pol. Col. Thanapan Phungkan, Superintendent of Lat Phrao Police Station, revealed that from the initial investigation, it was found that there were 7 pieces of human bones scattered around. From the naked eye examination, only one piece could be identified, which was the head. The gender or age could not be determined. After this, the skeletal parts will be sent to the Police Forensic Science Division to be examined at the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine to determine the identity of the deceased. As for witnesses in the area around

the scene, from questioning, there were no reports of missing persons.

Source: Thai News Agency