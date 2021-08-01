Human resource development is key to nation’s advancement: Minister

Depok, Jawa Barat (ANTARA) – Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, concurrently member of the University of Indonesia’s (UI’s) Board of Trustees, has stated that human resource development is a key to the nation’s advancement.

“The state finance mirrors all Indonesian nation’s potentials to gain revenue from natural resources, culture, and the added values of community’s economy,” Mulyani said during the 2021 UI’s new student initial activities (Kamaba) as quoted in a press release here on Sunday.

She delivered her speech virtually during the UI Kamaba event joined by approximately 8,000 UI’s new students of the Diploma 3 (vocational), Diploma 4 (vocational), and bachelor degree (S1) levels from regular, parallel, and international classes.

She presented the potentials that the Indonesian nation possesses and the ways to optimize those potentials to achieve prosperity and welfare for all citizens.

All Indonesia’s wealth is collected into state finance through various forms, such as taxes, mining products, and royalties, she informed.

Tax is the public’s money collected by the state and will be utilized to finance its development programs in several sectors to promote public welfare, akin to human resource development.

“Human resource development is a key to the nation’s advancement,” Mulyani stated.

The advancement is reflected from several aspects, such as education, health, poverty, and manners, she pointed out.

The advancement is also reflected from the health sectors wherein the young generations are not malnourished, she added.

“However, the most important thing of all is the advancement of its citizen’s civilization in the form of attitude, character, and behavior,” Mulyani, who also teaches at UI’s Economy and Business Faculty.

She said that the development in education, health, and basic infrastructure sectors starts from clean water, electricity, to road construction connecting the goods production centers.

Such connectivity must be balanced with the competence improvement of its state institutions, such as good governance, efficiency, productivity, and anti-corruption.

Hence, the state is present to realize such a advancement by bolstering the development on aspects as aforementioned, building inter-region connectivity across Indonesia and achieving the good governance.

“Those are the requirements for a nation to become a developed one, and Indonesia has shown its side to bolster its advancement by allocating the state budget to such aspects,” she remarked.

Source: Antara News