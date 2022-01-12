Published by

Daily Financial Times

HSBC Sri Lanka has appointed James Rebert as the Head of Wealth and Personal Banking with immediate effect. James succeeds Nadeesha Senaratne who led the growth and development of the Wealth and Personal Banking franchise in Sri Lanka over the past four years before moving to PT Bank HSBC Indonesia to assume his new role. James counts over 18 years of experience working at HSBC in both Sri Lanka and Hong Kong in the regional office and in the local business. Prior to taking on his new role, James was Head of International Customer On-boarding and Cross Border in Wealth and Personal Banking, HS…

