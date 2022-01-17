Published by

Al-Araby

A week ago, it felt like Melbourne’s Park hotel was the most-watched building in the world. Journalists and news cameras from international news outlets like the BBC and New York Times jostled for space on the street as two groups of protestors shouted slogans while police watched nearby. The two groups of protestors had different motives. The crowd waving Serbian flags were there in support of Novak Djokovic, the superstar, unvaccinated tennis player detained in the hotel after Australian authorities cancelled his visa for breaching the country’s strict Covid regulations. The remaining few we…

Read More