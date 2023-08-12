Housing provision to be prepared to face demographic bonus: Ministry

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA) – The Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry stated that the pattern of housing provision will be prepared to face the demographic bonus in 2045.”We focus on preparing the pattern of (housing provision) for them (the future generation),” the ministry’s Director General of Infrastructure and Housing Financing, Herry Trisaputra Zuna, remarked here on Friday (August 11) evening. t the talk show and opening of the subsidized house exhibition titled “Central Java Public Housing Savings (Tapera) Expo 2023,” he explained that a demographic bonus is a condition in which a country’s population is predominated by members of the productive age group of 16-65 years. Indonesia is estimated to experience a demographic bonus in 2045. Zuna emphasized the need for the government to provide housing with facilities that can respond to the problems faced by the younger generation in the future, such as housing payment facilities. “Facilities that can (provide) answer (to) their problems must be provided. (For instance), they may work without a contract and no salary slips, so the rent-to-own concept must be made,” he remarked. Zuna stated that the concept of a rent-to-own mortgage makes it easier for everyone to own a house, as everyone can access the payment scheme. “Like motorcycle leasing. Everyone can live (in the house) as they rent. The banks do not check those who rent. Everyone gets access,” he remarked. Moreover, he explained that the future generation may prefer to live in urban areas that are close to their workplaces. This way, vertical residential buildings are the solution, he remarked. “They prefer to live in the city, so vertical houses (are the solution),” he stated. In supporting urban living, he said the ministry also focuses on transit-oriented development (TOD), so people can get easier access to public transport. “So they do not run out of time (commuting) and be more productive,” he concluded.

Source: Antara News Agency