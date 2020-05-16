Houses covered in mud as flash flood hits Poi Village

Sigi, Central Sulawesi Tens of houses in Poi Village, Sigi District, Central Sulawesi, were left covered in mud after a flash flood struck the village on late Friday.

Head of South Dolo Sub-district Jalil stated here on Saturday that the flash flood hit the village at 9 p.m. local time on Friday (May 15).

A total of 39 houses were buried in one-meter-deep mud, while two houses were swept away by the flooding.

No casualties were reported in the disaster.

“Here, we found 41 families that were affected by the flash flood. No casualty was reported, but the people’s property could not be salvaged,” Jalil noted.

The flash flood has also closed road access between Palu City and Sigi District.

“There is no road access,” he pointed out.

Victims of the flash flood were accommodated at a temporary settlement in the village. Some of them sought refuge in their families’ house in the nearby village.

Source: Antara News