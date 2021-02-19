House Speaker: Support increased cooperation between Indonesia, Norway

Jakarta Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, has said she supports heightened cooperation between Indonesia and Norway in diverse fields, and particularly the economy and the environment.

During a virtual meeting with Norwegian Parliament Speaker Tone Wilhemsen Troen on Friday, Puan said she sees the need for a continued increase in the flow of trade between the two countries and make it more balanced to serve the interests of the two countries.

“Opportunities for cooperation can also be carried out related to sovereign wealth funds (SWF) because Indonesia has just formed the Investment Management Institute (LPI). Therefore, a closer partnership can be explored between SWF Norway and LPI in the future,” she remarked in a statement issued in Jakarta on Friday.

She said she hoped there would be support for improving relations between Indonesia and Norway in the future.

During the meeting, which lasted more than one hour, Puan revealed that bilateral relations between Indonesia and Norway have been developing dynamically since 71 years ago.

As democracies, the two countries uphold the rule of law, respect human rights (HAM), and are highly committed to environmental protection, Puan observed.

“The cooperation between the two countries has been going on multidimensional (levels), involving various parties and includes multi-sectors,” she remarked.

According to the PDI-P politician, the two countries’ main bilateral cooperation centers on REDD +, a program which seeks to tackle deforestation in the context of climate change.

The REDD + cooperation could serve as an example of successful bilateral cooperation in overcoming global problems, Puan said.

As a result of the REDD + cooperation, she added, Indonesia succeeded in reducing emissions by 11.2 million tons in 2017.

Apart from that, Indonesia is also committed to protecting the sustainability of its natural resources, such as tropical forests and palm oil production, by paying attention to environmental protection aspects, she noted.

She emphasized that Indonesia’s commitment is part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions to benefit future generations. (INE)

Source: Antara News