House Speaker seeks government’s guarantee on COVID-19 vaccine safety

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani called on the government to make assurance of the safety and suitability of the COVID-19 vaccine that arrived in Indonesia for all people.

“In terms of the handling of the COVID-19 vaccine, the government must ensure that the vaccine is safe and suitable for use,” Maharani noted in a speech at the Plenary Meeting for the Closing of Session Period II for the 2020-2021 Session Year at the Parliament Complex on Friday.

The House speaker believes that the existence of the COVID-19 vaccine can instill hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic ending soon among the Indonesian people.

According to Maharani, the government must extensively edify the public and raise awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine to offer greater clarity and understanding to all sections of Indonesian society.

Furthermore, the House speaker commended the hard work and mutual cooperation by the government, health workers, volunteers, and the community in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, an increase in the number of cases per day has set a new record, for which the government should immediately make stronger efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and strengthen the implementation of health protocols,” she remarked.

Maharani also urged the government to continually intensify the dissemination of information on discipline to implement health protocols as a precautionary measure against community congregations at certain locations ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations in 2021.

The House speaker noted that despite a reduction in the year-end holidays, the government should continue to take precautionary measures against an increase in transportation flows at the end of December.

“As the end of December approaches, there will be the Christmas 2020 and New Year 2021 celebrations. The government should ensure the implementation of health protocols, especially at airports, ports, terminals, and stations,” she stated.

The House of Representatives earlier held a Plenary Meeting for the Closing of Session Period II for the 2020-2021 Session Year at the Parliament Complex on Friday. The single agenda of the plenary meeting was the closing speech delivered by Maharani.

After the plenary session, from December 12, 2020, to January 10, 2021, the House of Representatives will enter the Recess Period for the Second Session Period of the 2020-2021 Session Year.

Source: Antara News