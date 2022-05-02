House Speaker committed to overseeing regulations that favor workers

Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia (DPR RI) Puan Maharani reaffirmed her commitment to creating and overseeing regulations that are in favor of workers.

“Since becoming a member of the House of Representatives in 2009 and until now serving as the House Speaker, my commitment to overseeing regulations that favor workers has never diminished,” Maharani said on the occasion of the commemoration of Labor Day, here on Sunday.

She and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) faction once tried to draft a law on the Social Security Administrative Body (BPJS) for Health and Employment.

The bill was not followed up for seven years, but then the bill was finally passed at the House Plenary Session, on October 28, 2011.

The benefits of the law are still being felt by the wider community. With BPJS health, the community, especially workers, can get free medical treatment.

“Then with BPJS Employment, workers can get various benefits, ranging from work safety guarantees to old-age insurance,” Maharani said in a written statement.

After serving as the House speaker, Maharani also continues to make regulations that are beneficial for workers, one of which is Law Number 11 of 2020 concerning Job Creation.

The law was a breakthrough as it was drafted with an omnibus law system that revised many laws at once, she remarked.

Although the regulation was controversial, Maharani emphasized that the Job Creation Law was made for the welfare of the workers.

“The Job Creation Law is created to encourage transformation so that more people can work and become prosperous,” she said.

Previously, the Constitutional Court had stated that the Job Creation Law was conditionally unconstitutional and had to be revised within two years.

Maharani also ensured that the House respected the Constitutional Court’s decision and would include the Job Creation Law in the list of national legislation programs (Prolegnas) in 2022.

“During the revision process, we ensure that we will re-involve the labor groups so that the job creation bill is really siding with workers,” she said.

On May Day, Maharani wished all Indonesian workers a Happy Labor Day.

Source: Antara News