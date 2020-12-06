House backs Indonesia’s fight against disinformation on Papuan issues

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Azis Syamsuddin hinted that the House fully supports all steps the Indonesian Foreign Ministry has been undertaking to probe into disinformation campaigns on West Papuan issues.

“I fully backs the Foreign Ministry to utilize all diplomatic instruments in preserving the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia’s dignity. All types of disinformation and slanders must be stopped,” he said in a statement here Sunday.

On December 1, 2020, Papuan separatist leader Benny Wenda, currently living in Oxford City, the United Kingdom, declared an “interim government” in West Papua and himself as its “interim president”.

On the day supporters of the Free Papua Organization (OPM) claim as West Papua’s independence day, Wenda also declared West Papua’s so-called independence from Indonesia.

But, instead of winning the support of the OPM’s National Liberation Army of West Papua (TPNPB), the maneuver of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (UMLWP) leader was bluntly opposed by the separatist group’s armed wing.

The TPNPB-OPM’s official vote of no-confidence in Wenda’s maneuver was confirmed by TPNPB-OPM spokesperson, Sebby Sambon, to CNN Indonesia on Wednesday (December 2, 2020).

Sambon argued that the vote of no-confidence to Wenda’s declaration of independence and his self-proclaimed appointment as the interim president could disrupt the unity of native Papuan communities who have directly been fighting against Indonesia.

Regarding Wenda’s political gambit, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry had summoned British ambassador Owen Jenkins on December 4, 2020 to lodge a strong protest against the UK government which let Wenda launch his disinformation campaigns from the country.

“I hope the UK government will undertake concrete actions against Benny Wenda,” Azis Syamsuddin said, adding that he appreciated Ambassador Owen Jenkins for his pledge to follow up Jakarta’s protest, and for the UK government’s full recognition of Indonesia’s sovereignty.

Azis Syamsuddin hoped that the Indonesian Foreign Ministry would remain consistent with the steps it had firmly taken and affirmed to other countries through formal and informal fora.

As the consequences of international relations, the world community need also be informed on real truth about Papua. To this end, the Foreign Ministry could optimally use diplomatic instruments and right of reply through international media outlets, he said.

