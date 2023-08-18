Hotel Executive Secretary Receive a complaint letter “Teacher Kai Kaew”

Bangkok, Aug. 18-Secretary for hotel management Received a letter of complaint from “Kru Kai Kaew” stating that after having a statue of “Kru Kai Kaew”, there were tourists who came to visit. Until the bookings sent to the hotel improved after having to stagnate because of COVID But this is a personal belief.

But this is a personal belief. If you think it’s a problem Related agencies should go to check the various temples. that creates a sacred thing for people to pay homage to

at 7:00 p.m. Representatives of Buddhist organizations Bangkok – The Artist Council for the Promotion of Buddhism to submit a letter to Mr. Charlie Tulyapisitchai Executives and owners of The Bazaar Bangkok via Mr. Chalee Nopphawong Na Ayutthaya, the hotel manager’s secretary, mentioned the concerns of Buddhists and society.

Mr. Chali said that the hotel is divided into 2 parts, while the hotel is rented to the railway and the area where the statue of Kru Kai Kaew is located is the area of the hotel itself. which at the moment the hotel is still in the project of the rehabilitation plan The management must find a way to generate revenue for the hotel. and help subordinates who lost their jobs during the outbreak of COVID-19 come back to have a career and income by seeing an example from the Huay Kwang intersection where there is a Ganesha shrine that attracts a lot of tourists Then the owner of Kru Kai Kaew asked to rent the space. without knowing Teacher Kai Kaew before But one thing I would like to say that now, when the statue of Kru Kai Kaew comes, there are many tourists who are interested in coming to visit. Until the bookings sent to the hotel improved and experts at Building Teacher Guy Kaew Give information that this is not a matter of Buddhism. It’s a matter of personal belief. If you think that this point is a problem The relevant agencies should go to check the various temples. with construction statues of sacred objects for people to pay homage to good luck By confirming that the hotel did not ignore the problem that occurred today, Bangkok came to discuss and concluded that the management There will be construction of a closed dome. make it a closed place Outsiders cannot see Kru Kai Kaew because if anyone wants to pay homage to him, they must enter the area and confirm the worship of Kru Kai Kaew. Use only fruits, flowers, honey, no sacrifices by cats or dogs as has been reported in the past.

As for the people who came to pay respects, they said that they knew Kru Kai Kaew from the news, so they came to pay homage to the family. including wishing good fortune Regarding the issue that some groups of people demanded that the statue of Kru Kai Kaew be moved out of the area. see that such matters are personal beliefs Whoever respects comes to pay homage to those who don’t. You don’t have to come.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency