Hope Safe Routes to School will keep children safe: Minister

Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga has expressed the hope that the Safe Routes to School program will help protect children from criminal acts.

“The child kidnapping case (in Gunung Sahari) has become a force for us to optimize these programs to prevent similar cases,” she said in a statement issued on Friday.

Safe Routes to School aims to allow children to go to and return from school safely.

The government cannot work alone to handle cases related to child protection, she noted. The support and joint action of community leaders, religious leaders, the community, and families are needed to provide education on parenting and protect children from criminal acts, including kidnapping.

Puspayoga expressed optimism that through synergy and joint efforts, better child protection will be realized.

The minister noted that the case of child kidnapping in Gunung Sahari is a cause for concern and a lesson for all parties. This is because kidnapping is something anyone can experience.

The Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection has provided assistance according to the needs of the victim in the case.

“We will continue to ensure the fulfillment and protection of the rights of the victim, both in terms of legal and health, because this is not only the responsibility of the parents or family but also the state,” she said.

Earlier, MA, 6, was kidnapped on December 7, 2022, from her father’s stall in Gunung Sahari, Central Jakarta, by a suspect identified as Iwan Sumarno, who is also known by the aliases Jacky, Herman, or Yudi.

The victim was discovered on January 2, 2023, at the Cipadu Market area, Tangerang, Banten.

She was rescued by officers from Central Jakarta Police’s Criminal Research Unit. She was found in a cart that the suspect used to scavenge scrap.

MA was then transferred to Bhayangkara Said Sukanto Hospital, Jakarta, for medical treatment.

Source: Antara News