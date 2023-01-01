Hope 2023 will bring new spirit to corruption eradication: KPK

Chairperson of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri expressed the hope that 2023 will bring a new spirit to corruption eradication in Indonesia.

“With the spirit of the new year 2023, let us work together for the nation and the state, serve the country, clean Indonesia from corruption,” he said in a statement quoted on Sunday.

Bahuri highlighted that the commission never stops to serve for the nation in order to make Indonesia completely free from corrupt practices.

“Hopefully, 2023 will bring us good health, safety, and success,” he remarked.

Earlier, KPK had conveyed its performance and achievements throughout 2022, starting from the field of education, prevention to prosecution.

In the education field, for example, KPK has carried out the Integrated Smart Politics (PCB) program, which involved 20 political parties comprising 15 national parties and four political parties in Aceh, as well as central and regional levels election committees.

In terms of prevention, the commission recorded the submission rate for State Officials’ Wealth Reports (LHKPN) from January 2022 to December 15, 2022, to reach 98.24 percent. The figure showed an increase compared to the same period last year, which stood at 94.47 percent.

In the field of prosecution, KPK had named 149 people as suspects and carried out 10 sting operations.

Then, in the field of information and data, KPK has received 4,623 reports on suspected cases of corruption from the community through e-mail, its whistleblowing system, direct report, social media, text message, letters/faxes, or telephone calls.

KPK hoped that consistent and collaborative work in education, prevention, and prosecution could support Indonesia to become a developed, prosperous, and corruption-free country.

Source: Antara News