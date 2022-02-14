Hong Kong reports 2,071 Covid-19 cases as gov’t testing overwhelmed; Hospital Authority may fire unvaccinated staff

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

Hong Kong’s government laboratory has experienced a backlog in testing leading to a delay in the confirmation of Covid-19 infections, with a health official saying that Sunday’s confirmed cases “should have been higher.” The city reported 2,071 new cases on Monday. “The Public Health Laboratory – the laboratory of the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) – still has some 1,000 cases at hand that should have been completed as part of yesterday’s tests but weren’t finished in time,” the CHP’s Chuang Shuk-kwan told the press on Monday. “Therefore, the number of confirmed cases yesterday should have…

