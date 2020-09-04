Home improvement program has reached 70 percent of target: govt

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Implementation of the government program for home improvement and re-construction, or called the Self-help Housing Stimulant Assistance (BSPS), has reached 70 percent of completion as of August 2020.

“As of August 2020, realization of the BSPS program has reached 70 percent,” Self-help Housing Director of the Public Housing and Public Works Ministry K. M. Arsyad noted in a statement here on Friday.

According to data of the ministry’s Directorate General of Housing, a total of Rp11.3 trillion was allocated for the cash labor-intensive program.

Of the total budget, the Directorate General of Housing has allotted Rp4.7 trillion for the purposes of improvement and reconstruction of 220 thousand houses across the country.

The program is projected to absorb 244,170 workers, Arsyad stated.

“Amid the (COVID-19) pandemic, the construction process in the BSPS program must follow the health protocols, such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and permitting a maximum of five workers on the field or as stipulated in the respective regional regulations,” he stated.

According to Arsyad, the cash labor-intensive programs in the BSPS targets to expedite the national economic recovery to prevent the country from recession as an impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on the minister of public housing and public works, realization of the BSPS program is expected to reach 100 percent completion in September. The home improvement and reconstruction program must run at a swifter pace to help drive the people’s economy,” he added.

Source: Antara News