Hoarding of drugs, oxygen crime against humanity: ministry

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Describing hoarding as a “crime against humanity”, the Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordinating Ministry has warned of legal sanctions against individuals found stockpiling drugs and medical oxygen amid the current health crisis.

Spokesperson for the ministry, Jodi Mahardi, appealed to citizens on Monday to not indulge in speculation or hoarding of medicines, medical gear, and oxygen cylinders.

The regional administrations have formed task force units to ensure the availability of medicines, medical gears, and equipment, he told an online press conference that ANTARA joined from Jakarta on Monday.

“Community members may report anybody found hoarding and selling medicines above standard prices. Those dancing on the sufferings of other people commit a crime against humanity,” Mahardi said.

The Indonesian government has set a retail price ceiling (HET) on 11 types of medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is trying to ensure the availability of medical oxygen supplies, he informed.

With the country battling a major spike in infections, the government has asked that all supplies of oxygen be converted to fulfill medical requirements, he added.

Amid the alarming rise in cases, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, had earlier emphasized that the availability of medical oxygen matters and must be addressed immediately.

Data from the Health Ministry and the Industry Ministry has pointed to a fivefold increase in the demand for medical oxygen amid the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, Pandjaitan noted in a press statement.

“We need to obtain detailed data,” the minister remarked, adding that the government has asked oxygen manufacturing industries in the country to convert all oxygen for medical purposes.

Thus, the exponential rise in the demand for medical oxygen can be handled, he said.

On Sunday, Pandjaitan said he is coordinating with the Industry Ministry to map the demand for oxygen cylinders in each city across Indonesia.

According to the ministry, oxygen manufacturing industries have been ordered to convert the oxygen they produce so it can meet medical requirements. Consequently, 1,700 tons of medical oxygen per day will become available for use, it said.

At least 1,400 out of the 1,700 tons of medical oxygen available is being used to meet the demand in Java, according to Pandjaitan.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially struck the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019 and subsequently spread across the globe, including to countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Indonesian government announced the country’s first confirmed cases on March 2, 2020.

Since then, the central and regional governments have striven incessantly to flatten the nation’s coronavirus curve by promulgating healthcare protocols and implementing public activity restrictions.

As part of efforts to win the fight against COVID-19, the Indonesian government has also been conducting a nationwide vaccination program since January 13, 2021 to contain transmission. (INE)

Source: Antara News