His Majesty the King appointed Settha Cabinet 1

His Majesty graciously appointed a new cabinet, “Seththa 1”, Prime Minister, together with Finance Minister, “Anutin” Minister of Interior, and “Suthin” Minister of Defense.

Royal Gazette website Publish announcement Appointment of Minister, dated 2 September 2023, meaning: His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn has issued a royal command to announce that as His Majesty has graciously appointed Mr. Settha Thavisin as Prime Minister. According to the announcement dated 23 August 2023.

Now, Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister, has selected a suitable person to hold the position of Minister to continue the administration of the country.

By virtue of Section 158 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand His Majesty

Source: Thai News Agency

