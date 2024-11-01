Hippo Amulet Ceremony Sparks Debate Over Superstition in Chonburi.



Chonburi: The ‘Moo Deng’ trend, celebrated for its charm and appeal across industries, has recently sparked a lively debate. The ‘Hippo beckons wealth,’ a bouncy amulet designed to attract prosperity, has been the center of a recent blessing ceremony, capturing significant attention and criticism.

According to Thai News Agency, images of the ceremony, where monks blessed the ‘Hippo that attracts wealth,’ have circulated widely on social media. The statue of ‘Moo Deng,’ a famed female pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi Province, is at the heart of this controversy. Many have expressed disapproval, questioning the appropriateness of a monk participating in such an event.

A reporter visiting a monastery in Huai Yai Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province, spoke with the monk involved. The monk explained that the creator, previously known for making Doraemon amulets, sought advice on crafting a new statue. The idea of a bouncy pig was conceived due to its current popularity, aiming t

o echo the Japanese beckoning cat. The ‘Hippo beckoning wealth’ amulet was thus blessed, though notably not at the temple, but at the creator’s residence, and distributed during the ceremony.

The monk further expounded on Payont science, which involves creating various figures, such as buffaloes or geckos, to serve as protective amulets believed to bring good fortune, rooted in ancient traditions.

Mr. Golf, the creator of the bouncy pig statue, confirmed in an interview that the sacred Yantra was inscribed with the monk’s assistance. He emphasized that the creation was non-commercial, intended solely for villagers participating in merit-making activities.

In response to the growing discourse, reporters reached out to Phra Phrom Kalayano, the abbot of Wat Suan Kaew in Bang Yai District, Nonthaburi Province. The abbot voiced his skepticism, criticizing the use of a bouncy pig or pygmy hippo as an amulet as a frivolous trend. He warned against the rise of superstition, comparing it unfavorably to other histor

ical amulets like Jatukam Ramathep, which have storied pasts. The abbot cautioned Buddhists to remain vigilant against such superstitions, highlighting the financial implications of such beliefs. Despite the attention it has garnered, he expressed hope that the amulet would not attract undue interest.