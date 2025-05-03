Heavy Rain Causes Severe Flooding in Pattaya, Damaging Vehicles



Pattaya: Rain has been pouring down in Pattaya for more than 3 hours, causing flooding on many roads, especially Pattaya Road 3, where several cars were damaged by the flood.





According to Thai News Agency, last night, there was heavy rain in the Pattaya area, resulting in flooding in many areas. Small and large vehicles were unable to pass through, especially on Pattaya 3 Road, which is a basin area and is a point where water collects every time it rains in the area. People’s cars were found damaged and submerged in the water. Similarly, on the railway road into Talo, cars and motorcycles were found submerged in the water as well.





Meanwhile, the rain in Pattaya has been falling continuously for more than 3 hours, causing many areas in the city and nearby areas to be flooded, making it impossible for small cars to travel. Meanwhile, officials have come out to inform people’s cars not to drive through the water to prevent damage and damage to people’s property.





While the Bangkok area had light to moderate rain, the highest amount of rain at the Bang Khun Thian District Office was 32 millimeters, and there was a report of a point to accelerate water drainage on one main road on Phetchaburi Road in front of Don Bosco School, Huai Khwang District, 10 centimeters high, 100 meters long, 1 lane, flooded at 5:50 a.m. and dry at 6:05 a.m.

