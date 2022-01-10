Published by

Global Voices

An aerial photo of flooding in the Aceh region last week after days of heavy downpour. Via YouTube. After a week of heavy rain on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, more than 32,000 people have been displaced, and three children have died. Many more people are unaccounted for across the region. Torrential rains overtook the island on December 31, 2021, causing destructive flash floods in four districts. Since then, persistent rain has left parts of Northern Sumatra underwater. In pictures: Heavy rainfall causes floods in Indonesia’s North Aceh pic.twitter.com/9eIHugdLOh — TRT World Now (@TRTW…

