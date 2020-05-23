Health workers isolated, Kapuas Hospital’s emergency unit closed

Kuala Kapuas, C Kalimantan The emergency unit (IGD) of Dr. Soemarno Sostroatmodjo Public Hospital in Kuala Kapuas, Kapuas, Central Kalimantan, ceased services, except for COVID-19 patients, mothers, and newborns, since its 54 medical personnel had to undergo independent quarantine.

“Starting today, Saturday (May 23), the emergency service is stopped, since all medical personnel are being isolated independently after two doctors at the Kapuas hospital tested positive for COVID-19,” Director of the Dr Soemarno Sostroatmodjo Hospital Dr Agus Waluyo stated here on Saturday.

Quarantine is mandatory for all medical workers at the hospital, including doctors, nurses, and midwives, since they had come in close contact with the two infected doctors.

“We have 14 general practitioners, all of whom had come in close contact (with the infected doctors). Hence, we are facing a shortage of doctors. Some 40 nurses and midwives had also come in close contact (with the infected doctors). Hence, we have stopped the service temporarily,” he remarked.

The hospital’s management has attempted to find doctors and nurses that did not get exposed to the virus to run limited emergency services.

Disinfectant was thoroughly sprayed in the hospital premises, including in the emergency unit section, doctors’ room, and waiting rooms.

“Once we sterilize it and after doctors from the Health Office are ready, normalcy in the services will be restored,” he stated.

Waluyo appealed to the public to speak openly about the symptoms they are experiencing while meeting with health workers, especially doctors and nurses, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Numerous doctors and nurses at several hospitals in Indonesia contracted the novel coronavirus infection while interacting and handling patients, and several of them had succumbed to the disease.

The government has reminded health workers of the importance of protecting themselves optimally while providing services, including by wearing personal protective equipment.

Source: Antara News