Health protocol key to preventing second COVID-19 wave: Task Force

Jakarta The government’s task force for COVID-19 handling has reiterated that discipline in applying health protocols would be key to preventing a second wave of coronavirus transmissions in Indonesia.

“There is a chance of a second wave (of COVID-19 transmission) if the public does not adhere to the government’s protocol. Self-discipline to follow a healthy lifestyle is the recommendation to avoid a second wave,” head of the expert team of the Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Handling, Wiku Adisasmito, said during a virtual press conference here on Thursday.

Such discipline must be maintained by all people, not just those living in COVID-19 red zones, he advised.

“Because what happens in regions will have an impact at the national level,” he reiterated.

The task force, he continued, has prepared necessary measures in anticipation of a second wave of COVID-19 transmission. However, active public participation is needed to stem the spread of the virus, he said.

The regional COVID-19 task forces have been assigned the job of monitoring the development of the outbreak in their regions, while encouraging the public to play an active role by applying health protocols in their daily life.

The health protocols include staying at home, except for emergency reasons, washing hands with soap, wearing masks when venturing outdoors, and maintaining physical distance from others.

“We cannot do this alone. We need public participation to fight against the pandemic,” Adisasmito remarked.

Some countries such as China and South Korea have experienced a second wave of COVID-19 infections, after the emergence of new positive cases in some cities.

As of Wednesday (April 13, 2020), the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia have reached 15,438, with 3,287 recoveries and 1,028 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of people under surveillance (ODP) has reached 256,299 and patients under surveillance 33,042. (INE)

Source: Antara News