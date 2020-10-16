Health ministry pays Rp7.1-tln claims to hospitals handling COVID-19

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Health has paid claims amounting to Rp7.1 trillion to COVID-19 handling hospitals derived from the total Rp21 trillion budgeted by the government.

Acting Director General of Health Services of the Ministry of Health, Abdul Kadir, noted during an online press conference in Jakarta on Friday that the claims channeled were sourced from the Ministry of Health’s Budget Implementation List (DIPA) amounting to Rp6.2 trillion and from the Ready-to-Use Fund (DP) of The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) worth Rp950 billion.

Meanwhile, claims filed by some 1,900 hospitals as of October 15, 2020, have totaled Rp12 trillion.

“That means Rp4 trillion is yet in the verification process, and this certainly takes our time,” Kadir explained.

On the basis of existing data, the government paid claims to the tune of some Rp150 billion to Rp180 billion daily for handling COVID-19 at hospitals, according to Kadir.

The government will pay an additional Rp3 trillion to hospitals that offer services for COVID-19 patients for a month.

Kadir acknowledged that in the early stages of claim payment, the requirements for paying claims are more stringent, with 10 dispute clusters or those deemed to have problems in connection with the completeness of verification documents in the event of which claim payments are withheld.

However, the health minister has revised the Health Ministerial Regulation by simplifying the process to only four dispute clusters.

Another obstacle brought to light by Kadir was that of all hospitals that submitted claims, not all collaborated with the Healthcare and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) as they were unfamiliar with the electronic claim submission process in the National Health Insurance-Indonesian Health Card (JKN-KIS) system.

To this end, the government offers guidance to hospitals that have not partnered with BPJS Kesehatan to enable them to submit complete documents for the claim process for health service payments for handling COVID-19.

Source: Antara News