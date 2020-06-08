Health Ministry holds mass swab testing for Medan residents

Medan The Ministry of Health, through the Center for Environmental Health and Disease Control (BTKL PP) Class 1 in Medan city, North Sumatra province, hosted a COVID-19 mass swab testing for residents of the city.

The first day of the testing took place on Monday at the Batak Karo Protestant Church (GBKP) on Jamin Ginting street, Medan.

The head of BTKL PP Class 1 Medan, Rosmita Ginting, said that the mass testing was conducted in collaboration with the North Sumatra COVID-19 Task Force.

“This is our breakthrough to quickly break the chain of coronavirus transmission by conducting mass swab tests, and we move directly into the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) examination method,” Ginting said.

She noted that the mass testing will take place for five days, beginning Monday (June 8), with a target of 100 people being tested per day.

“Our goal is for North Sumatra to be free from COVID-19. If possible, we will carry out swab tests on all of the residents in the city,” she said.

Source: Antara News