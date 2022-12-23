Health Ministry appreciated for supporting West Manggarai

Head of West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara, Edistasius Endi commended the Ministry of Health for its support for health sector development in the region, especially in Labuan Bajo.

“Thank you from the people of West Manggarai for all the attention of the president through the minister of health for which the Komodo Hospital was inaugurated is a representation of the government’s willingness to ensure the health and safety of both the public and visiting tourists,” Endi made the remarks while accompanying Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin during the latter’s work visit to Labuan Bajo.

During the visit, Minister Sadikin inaugurated the new Komodo Labuan Bajo Hospital building and expressed his commitment to equipping the hospital with complete facilities.

Sadikin also compelled local doctors to take up specialist doctor scholarships to improve the quality of human resources at the hospital.

The district head remarked that the ministry’s support sparked a new ray of hope in the health sector. He opined that the central government’s policy, implemented through the ministry, offered a new sense of comfort for the public and tourists.

“There is an assurance of comfort for tourists and the public because the policy design being implemented is that the Komodo Labuan Bajo Hospital will become a referral hospital for the western part of Flores,” he explained.

Sadikin also followed up on the ministry’s support in the form of scholarships for specialist doctors.

He has given recommendations to nine doctors, who intend to take up the specialist doctor’s scholarship. Endi also requested that the assessment or grade given should not be generalized with doctors from other regions.

Thus, locals would also have the same opportunity for equality, justice, and access to opportunities.

“This is a new (ray of) hope for us to provide the best service for the community without exception,” he stated with optimism.

Minister Sadikin visited the Labuan Bajo Harbor Health Office and the Labuan Bajo Health Center during his working visit there.

The minister expressed his support for every public service provided by officers.

Sadikin also expected that medical services could be accessed by public in general.

Source: Antara News