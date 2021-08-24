Siti Nadia Tarmizi, Spokesperson for COVID-19 Vaccination at the Indonesian Ministry of Health, said around 88 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been provided to Indonesia’s target population from early August 2021.

“Of the 400 million vaccine doses needed, almost 25 percent have been provided,” she stated, during her health broadcast released on YouTube by RRI Net Official here on Monday.

Tarmizi noted there are currently six brands of vaccines available in the country, with five being produced by foreign manufacturers and one domestically made. The vaccines include Sinovac, Moderna, Sinopharm, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, as well as the Bio Farma vaccine.

Tarmizi stressed Indonesia received its first batch of Pfizer vaccines on Thursday, 19th August, numbering 1.5 million doses out of the 50 million ordered.

“In addition, we have received 450,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses. On Friday, 20th August, we received an additional 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, completing the number of vaccine doses required to inoculate our target of 208 million people,” she further said. Indonesia has a secure supply of COVID-19 vaccines, totaling 170 million doses received, with some being used to vaccinate target categories, she further added.

Tarmizi stated the government is continuing to work hard to accelerate the second phase of its vaccination campaign, which targets people over the age of 12.

“This is no different from the first phase, which had its priorities, but now those over the age of 12 can also get vaccinated,” she further said.

The increase in the number of vaccines in the country also encourages the efforts to vaccinate the general public, which is expected to reach 2 million doses per day, she explained.

“The number of vaccines we are receiving is increasing. Previously, it was only 10 million, 15 million, 20 million doses, but in August 2021, we will receive a total of 70 million vaccine doses, of which we can use approximately 40 to 30 million,” she confirmed.

In September 2021, Indonesia will again receive the same amount of vaccine shipments, and even up to December 2021, it could reach 80 million doses, she stressed, concluding, “This will become important. As soon as the vaccine is available, we must increase the doses injected per day.”

Source: Antara News