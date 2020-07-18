Health Minister says hospitals not trying to profit from pandemic

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto has refuted allegations that hospitals have been trying to profit from the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that hospitals have rules of professional conduct and ethics regarding medical services.

“I believe that the hospitals have sound rules on ethics. They have a good will to provide good services; make reports and apply for payments. We just verify them through the Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan),” he explained.

However, in a press statement that ANTARA received in Jakarta on Saturday, Putranto pledged to examine the allegation to determine the truth, saying that all statements must be supported by credible data instead of opinions.

Putranto made the statement following a working visit to the Ulin Public Hospital in South Kalimantan on July 17, 2020 where he awarded incentives to healthcare workers, and compensation to families of workers who passed away after contracting COVID-19 while handling infected patients.

During his visit, he met with the representatives of three families of paramedics who died of COVID-19. Each of the families received Rp300 million in compensation.

At the same time, Minister Terawan Agus Putranto gave incentives to 144 paramedics at the hospital. A specialist doctor was awarded Rp15 million, while a general practitioner and dentist received Rp10 million.

A midwife and nurse received Rp7.5 million, and other medical workers got Rp5 million, he said, adding that the government provided medical workers incentives and compensation in appreciation of their dedication as they are serving at the frontlines of the country’s fight against COVID-19.

In response to allegations that hospitals may be using COVID-19 as an opportunity to make a profit, the BPJS Kesehatan had recently warned partner hospitals against charging the agency’s clients for rapid tests.

“The rapid tests must not be made a requirement for BPJS Kesehatan clients to receive medical treatment,” BPJS Kesehatan spokesman M. Iqbal Anas Ma’ruf noted in a press statement made available to ANTARA in May this year.

Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy had announced on March 24 this year that the hospitalization costs borne by COVID-19 patients will be covered by the country’s national health insurance provider, BPJS Kesehatan.

The novel coronavirus disease initially struck the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, and then spread to various parts of the world, including countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Indonesian government officially announced the country’s first confirmed cases on March 2 this year.

As of July 17, 2020, Indonesia has recorded 83,130 COVID-19 cases, with 41,834 recoveries and 3,957 deaths.

The virus has spread across the country’s provinces, with the highest number of cases reported from East Java (17,829), followed by Jakarta (15,889), South Sulawesi (7,713), Central Java (6,366), and West Java (5,402). (INE)

Source: Antara News