Health minister offers compensation to kin of fallen health workers

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto handed out cash compensation, emblematic of the state’s appreciation and respect, to the families of health workers that died while fulfilling duties to handle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“In accordance with President Joko Widodo’s directive, I was called upon to directly deliver the compensation to the families,” the minister noted in a press release from the Ministry of Health here on Tuesday.

Putranto expressed deep condolences to the fallen heroes and prayed that the families left behind were given the strength to tide through these difficult times.

The minister also expressed hope that the compensation would be beneficial to them.

“I really feel deeply saddened for their loss. I hope that the compensation from the president would be useful for the families of health workers, who had died. They are the health heroes of the nation and state,” he emphasized.

The government offered Rp300 million worth of compensation to the families of the fallen heroes.

“Let us pray that this non-natural disaster will soon pass and our lives would return to normalcy as before. To this end, let us synchronize our steps by synergizing all national components to suppress the transmission of COVID-19 by implementing health protocols in a disciplined manner,” Putranto reiterated.

The health minister thanked and lauded health workers for their dedication and services in handling the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia.

Until August 11, 2020, the Ministry of Health had distributed Rp843 billion in incentives for health workers involved in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incentives paid from the central government surpass Rp510 billion from the ceiling of Rp1.9 trillion and regional incentives of more than Rp333 billion from the ceiling of Rp3.7 trillion.

Meanwhile, the government has also allocated compensation worth Rp60 billion for some 200 health workers, who lost their lives while fulfilling their duties.

Source: Antara News