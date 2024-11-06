HCM City Strengthens Ties with Cambodian Localities.



Ho Chi Minh City: Ho Chi Minh City is always one of the leading localities nationwide in implementing cooperative activities with Cambodia, contributing to preserving and strengthening the longstanding and traditional friendship and good neighbourliness between the two nations. So said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan when extending greetings on the 71st anniversary of Cambodia’s Independence Day (November 9, 1953 – 2024) at the Cambodian Consulate General in the city on November 6.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the Vice Chairman emphasized the city’s commitment to fostering collaboration with Cambodian localities. The aim is to further deepen the bonds between the two countries through various initiatives and cooperative projects. These efforts are seen as pivotal in maintaining the historical and cultural ties that have existed between Vietnam and Cambodia for decades.

The event at the Cambodian Consulate General was attended by officials and representatives from both Viet

nam and Cambodia, highlighting the mutual interest in continued cooperation. The focus of the discussions was on enhancing economic, cultural, and social partnerships which are vital for the development of both regions.

Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership reiterated its dedication to support and engage in activities that promote peace and prosperity in the region. The city’s proactive approach in engaging with Cambodian localities is expected to yield beneficial outcomes for both societies in the years to come.