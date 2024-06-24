Hai Phong hosts Southeast Asia rowing, canoeing championships



The 2024 Southeast Asia Rowing and Canoeing, U19 and U23 Championships kicked off in the northern port city of Hai Phong on June 27. It brings together more than 500 athletes and coaches, with 264 for rowing and nearly 300 for canoeing, from seven Southeast Asian nations, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and host Vietnam. Rowing events will take place on June 28, 29, and 30. The tournament is to examine rowers’ capacity before the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) to take place in Thailand next year.

Source: Vietnam News Agency