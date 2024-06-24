Search
Close this search box.

Hai Phong hosts Southeast Asia rowing, canoeing championships


The 2024 Southeast Asia Rowing and Canoeing, U19 and U23 Championships kicked off in the northern port city of Hai Phong on June 27. It brings together more than 500 athletes and coaches, with 264 for rowing and nearly 300 for canoeing, from seven Southeast Asian nations, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and host Vietnam. Rowing events will take place on June 28, 29, and 30. The tournament is to examine rowers’ capacity before the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) to take place in Thailand next year.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
June 2024
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.