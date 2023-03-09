H3C aims to expand global footprint, eyes Malaysia and Indonesia markets

China’s New H3C Technologies Co Ltd (H3C) aims to expand its footprint in global markets, and has identified Malaysia and Indonesia as key markets in Asean.

Chief executive officer and president Tony Yu said H3C has been in the China market for almost 20 years, establishing itself as one of the top two information and communication technology (ICT) solution providers in the country.

“We are one of the few leading enterprises that possess comprehensive digital infrastructure capabilities in computing, storage, networking, 5G, security, and terminals, providing one-stop digital solutions that include cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and industrial internet.

“H3C has years of experience in empowering various industries to go through digital transformation.

“H3C’s products and solutions are widely used in more than a hundred countries and regions,” he said in an interview during the H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit in Bali recently.

Citing an IDC report that digital transformation is becoming a top priority for business leaders, with expenditures on track to exceed US$3.4 trillion by 2026, Yu reckons that in the next three years, companies spending on ICT could reach eight times their country’s gross domestic product (GDP) as they aggressively embrace technologies to improve efficiencies.

Nevertheless, he said digital transformation is not a simple one-time task as it requires the consideration of several factors. This includes adaptability to business processes, productivity, and organisation culture, as well as compatibility with architecture and systems platforms.

In 2022, H3C rolled out its international business strategy, focusing on building a healthy ecosystem and offering scenario-based solutions, and upgraded the strategy to localisation this year based on its “Think Globally, Act Locally” approach.

The strategy seeks to localise technology innovation capabilities, talent empowerment, and ecosystem, ensuring fast and sustainable development by integrating digital technologies into local industries and economies, he explained.

The company’s co-president and president of international business Gary Huang shared that the demand for investment in digitalisation worldwide was bolstered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

H3C launched its international business strategy in 2019 and has established 12 representative offices outside of China with end-to-end capabilities ranging from market development to project delivery and service support. It has more than 1,200 certified overseas partners, 36 overseas spare parts centers, and delivers services in 174 countries and regions.

“The pandemic has also brought up new challenges as to how to make digital transformation adaptable, compatible, and sustainable.

“Hence, localisation is the path to realise the adaptability, compatibility, and sustainability of digital transformation,” he said.

Huang recognises that the main challenge for H3C to penetrate international markets is the branding of H3C.

“We are very confident with our products and services as we had proven ourselves as the top two in China despite having much competition.

“The main challenge is the branding as not many people know despite (our) good products and solutions. Therefore there is the need to establish external channels to have more partners to work with and to build reference cases so that more users would know our capabilities,” he added.

To do that, he said H3C has planned to intensify its efforts to promote the localisation of talents, technologies, and ecosystems in a bid to create more scenario-based solutions in various countries.

On the Asean market, he is of the view that the ICT sector in the region has tremendous potential for growth and development. With suitable investments and policies, Asean can build a vibrant and competitive ICT industry to drive economic growth, he said.

The region needs to focus on several areas to remain competitive, including investing in and upgrading digital infrastructure to provide businesses and consumers with reliable and high-speed connectivity, he advised, adding that they need to support the development of new technologies and promote entrepreneurship by providing funding and other incentives.

The countries in the region also need to improve the skills of their workforce and promote digital literacy across all age groups, implement robust data protection policies and cybersecurity measures, he added.

Malaysian market prospects

On the Malaysian market, the general manager of H3C Malaysia, Rockies Ma, said H3C operates through partnerships with local companies and has a significant presence in various industries.

Currently, there are about 200 H3C ecosystem partners in the country from the public as well as private sectors.

“Malaysia is a growing economy with increasing investment in digital transformation initiatives which provide a favourable market for H3C’s solutions and services. In addition, Malaysia is also strategically located, which makes it an attractive hub for regional business expansion,” he said.

The ICT sector in Malaysia has tremendous potential for growth thanks to the country’s digital infrastructure, supportive government policies, and skilled workforce, he added.

The country has also made significant strides in adopting digital technologies in recent years, which has created opportunities for the ICT industry to flourish. Malaysia’s digital economy is expected to contribute significantly to the country’s overall economic growth in the coming years.

To remain competitive in the ICT sector, Ma said Malaysia needs to focus on several areas, including developing and enhancing digital infrastructure, and the government’s continuous investment is needed particularly to provide reliable and high-speed connectivity.

“Malaysia has a bright future in the ICT sector, and the country has taken significant steps towards becoming a digital-first nation.

“With suitable investments and policies, Malaysia can build a vibrant and competitive ICT industry to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for businesses and citizens,” he concluded.

