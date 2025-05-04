Grandfather Shoots Grandson and Daughter-in-law in Fatal Dispute Over Fence Construction



Samut Prakan: A 73-year-old former village headman has been implicated in the shooting deaths of his 55-year-old nephew and the nephew’s wife in a tense altercation stemming from a construction dispute in Soi Bunthanom, Tambon Samrong Tai, Amphoe Phra Pradaeng, Samut Prakan Province. The tragic incident occurred at a two-story residence where the bodies of Mr. Amnat and Mrs. Surin were discovered on the ground floor, alongside seven bullet casings.





According to Thai News Agency, the conflict arose when a technician, unaware of the existing discord between the neighboring households, drilled into the wall of the alleged perpetrator, Mr. Manit. This action, part of a project to build a metal sheet fence, incited Mr. Manit, who subsequently engaged in a heated argument with the couple. The argument escalated when Mr. Manit used a firearm to fatally shoot both victims. It was reported that he attempted to shoot the couple’s child as well, but the child managed to evade the attack.





Following the shooting, Mr. Manit’s wife intervened, managing to seize the weapon before Mr. Manit fled the scene in a sedan. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, highlighting the severe consequences of unresolved neighborhood disputes.

