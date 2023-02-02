Graid Technology Announces Software Update Targeted at Enhancing Business Continuity for NVMe Deployments

SupremeRAID new high availability feature provides an additional level of business continuity protection coupled with superior overall performance.

Graid Technology Software Release V1.3

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graid Technology, the award-winning data protection provider and developer of the only RAID card to offer customers access to the full performance of NVMe SSDs, is proud to announce its latest software release (V1.3) for SupremeRAID SR-1000 and SR-1010. The various enhancements in this release include features and software updates designed to support dual controller high availability along with support for multiple new NVMe SSDs.

Among the enhanced features in the new release is a configurable strip size, allowing customers using RAID 0 and RAID 10 to realize even better server performance, a strategic move that continues to position SupremeRAID as the performance leader for both random and sequential workloads.

“This latest release gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their business operations can continue in the event of a hardware failure. Along with supporting new NVMe SSDs, release V1.3 continues to enhance Graid Technology’s industry-leading offering by bringing tremendous value to our customers and partners,” said Leander Yu, President, and CEO of Graid Technology.

The SupremeRAID V1.3 software release continues to elevate Graid Technology’s innovative NVMe solution, which aims to disrupt the status-quo RAID market by unlocking the full potential of high-performance workloads across the global enterprise. As with all Graid Technology software releases, the organization continues to rely on customer and partner input to prioritize the enhancements that the market requires. The SupremeRAID V1.3 software release is available immediately. Learn more about our latest software release here.

