Govt to welcome PPRT Bill as DPR initiative Bill: Minister

Jakarta – Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah stated that the government is open for the bill on the Protection of Domestic Workers (RUU PPRT) as the Indonesian House of Representatives’ (DPR RI’s) initiative.

“Once this bill is finished becoming the House’s initiated bill, then the government is ready to welcome it. We have discussed this matter already,” she noted on the sidelines of the Human Rights Parade Supporting the Acceleration of the Ratification of the PPRT Bill in Jakarta on Sunday.

Fauziyah informed that the government had held several Focus Group Discussions (FGD) on the PPRT Bill, both internally and with stakeholders.

She emphasized that the existence of the PPRT Bill is very urgent because in carrying out their duties, domestic workers often work in the private sphere that has space for vulnerability.

“This is important for the government to immediately ratify the PPRT Bill to become a Law,” she continued.

In addition, the government is also ready to discuss issues in the PPRT Bill that are still being debated in DPR. “The government is ready to discuss and listen to various stakeholders, including DPR,” Fauziyah added.

The Human Rights Parade Supporting the Acceleration of the Ratification of the PPRT Bill was also attended by Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law, and Security Mahfud MD; and representatives of several government’s agencies.

The attendants were from the Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry; Presidential Staff Office (KSP); National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM); the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan); and various elements of society.

Separately, Komnas Perempuan Commissioner Theresia Iswarini said the ratification of the PPRT Bill was crucial in order to realize the protection of domestic workers as part of efforts to uphold human rights.

“The domestic workers bill ratification is very urgent because our records show that cases against domestic workers exist and they need protection,” Iswarini remarked.

According to her, the PPRT Bill is not only beneficial for domestic workers but also provides a regulatory framework regarding the rights and obligations of workers, employers, and distributors of domestic workers.

Source: Antara News