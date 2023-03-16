Govt to relocate landslide-affected residents of Cisadane river bank

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government is planning to relocate people living in the landslide-prone area along Cisadane River in Bogor City, West Java Province, Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Lieutenant General Suharyanto stated.He said that the settlements located under the cliff along the riverbank should not be inhabited, as it was an unsafe area, so it was decided that relocation would be conducted to protect the residents, as quoted from a statement on Thursday. The landslide was caused by a downpour that occurred on Tuesday (March 14, 2023). 12-meter (m)-high cliff, with a width of six meters in the Sirna Sari area, Empang Village, South Bogor Sub-district, collapsed and buried six houses as well as a place of worship. The BNPB head noted that 18 families affected by the landslide on Tuesday would be relocated. The government will also move several other families affected by another landslide that occurred earlier. Suharyanto remarked that the government of Bogor City will move the affected community to Pamoyanan Village, South Bogor Sub-district. “Currently, it (the relocation attempt) is in the planning and preparation stages. Once the location has been readied, the central government, BNPB, and PUPR (Public Works and Public Housing) Ministry will establish the relocation houses, with one house for each family,” he noted. The Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) recorded that 17 people were buried by the landslide. Some 11 of them survived, two of them passed away, while the remaining victims are still declared missing. In addition to damaging the settlement, the disaster also caused a rail line area, reaching as long as 15 m, to collapse. The incident disrupted the Bogor-Sukabumi train trip. Currently, the joint search and rescue (SAR) team, comprising personnel from the BPBD, National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), military, police, and firefighters as well as volunteers and local residents, is continuing the search. ccording to the statement, the work of the joint SAR team was hindered by difficult terrain that is hard to reach.

Source: Antara News Agency