Govt to provide 50 oxygen concentrators to Papua

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs and the Health Ministry are set to provide 50 oxygen concentrators to Papua province to address a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The 50 oxygen concentrators are expected to enable hospitals in the province to produce oxygen themselves, day-to-day chief of the Papua Provincial COVID-19 Response Task Force Welliam R. Manderi said on Sunday.

” As a follow up to the assistance of 50 oxygen concentrators, local health authorities will look at oxygen needs in each district and city,” Manderi said.

He said his side has also set up a task force which will be responsible for oxygen needs.

“To handle COVID-19 cases this year (the local government) has set aside Rp150 billion in budget fund for priority activities,” he added. The budget will be used to procure oxygen concentrators, provide isolation centers, build a COVID-19 special hospital, buy medical equipment and handle the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, he said. .

Coronavirus infections have currently spread to 18 districts and cities in the province.

Six of the affected areas are located in Papua’s mountainous regions in the districts of Jayawijaya, Lanny Jaya, Tolikara, Pegunungan Bintang, Paniai, and Puncak Jaya, Papua COVID-19 Response Task Force spokesperson Silwanus Sumule informed recent;ly.

Twelve other affected regions are Jayapura City and the districts of Jayapura, Merauke, Boven Digul, Asmat, Mappi, Mimika, Biak Numfor, Supiori, Kepulauan Yapen, Nabire, and Keerom, he said.

Amid the alarming trend in infections, the Papua administration has asked residents to brace for a month-long lockdown in August, 2021 after the micro-scale public activity restrictions (PPKM Mikro) end on July 25.

During the lockdown, all entry points to Papua would be closed to curb an exponential increase in COVID-19 infections in communities, spokesperson for the Papua governor, Muhammad Rifai Darus, said earlier.

Source: Antara News